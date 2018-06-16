Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). Agree Realty had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $58.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of ADC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.32. 110,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,056. Agree Realty has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 46.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,351,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after buying an additional 429,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $12,246,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,672,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 54.9% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 642,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,825,000 after buying an additional 227,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,256,000 after buying an additional 216,896 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 436 properties, located in 43 states and containing approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable space.

