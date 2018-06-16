Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.27. Capitala Finance posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 24.84%.

CPTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Capitala Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capitala Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of Capitala Finance stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 52,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,579. The company has a market cap of $132.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

In other news, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,590.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,590.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $36,989.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 56,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

