Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $381.36 Million

Brokerages expect that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will announce $381.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.90 million and the highest is $436.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $865.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.68 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 1.36%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,434,000 after buying an additional 68,756 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $939,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 437.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 100,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 81,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources traded down $0.20, hitting $16.78, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 4,451,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.27. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $18.08.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

