Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denbury Resources (DNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) to post $327.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $335.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $320.13 million. Denbury Resources posted sales of $261.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.65 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KLR Group downgraded Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, UBS began coverage on Denbury Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denbury Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

In other news, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,841 shares in the company, valued at $422,523. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,625. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,960,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 191.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,946,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,709,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 61,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 29.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,416,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,498,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 346,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. 11,719,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,757,231. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Denbury Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

