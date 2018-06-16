Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.22). GenMark Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 97.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNMK. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BTIG Research set a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics traded down $0.02, hitting $7.06, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,777. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, SVP Eric Stier sold 10,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hany Massarany sold 4,168 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $28,675.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 694,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,830 shares of company stock valued at $424,172. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 125,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 39,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $143,000.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

