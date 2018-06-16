Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lindsay Co. (LNN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.48. Lindsay posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.05 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

LNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindsay in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lindsay from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of Lindsay opened at $100.97 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lindsay by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lindsay by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 66,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 34,637 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,773,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

