Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (LKQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. LKQ reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.07. 3,050,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. LKQ has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $298,239.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $33,299.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $332,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 5,171.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 99,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in LKQ by 605.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in LKQ by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.