Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (MS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. Morgan Stanley posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley traded down $0.15, reaching $51.16, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 11,505,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,750,910. The firm has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $43.48 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.