Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). NanoString Technologies reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 255%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($1.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 36.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised NanoString Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

In other news, Director William Young bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1,050.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. 121,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,659. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $334.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.72. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

