Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $34.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,906.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $249.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $100.20 million to $528.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.59 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 40.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on NKTR shares. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Nektar Therapeutics traded up $1.45, hitting $57.86, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 7,402,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,390,761. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.20 and a beta of 1.81. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $111.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Maninder Hora sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $14,889,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,855,285.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,275 shares of company stock worth $50,494,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

