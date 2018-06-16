Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will report sales of $4.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.65 billion. NGL Energy Partners posted sales of $3.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $19.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $21.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $20.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NGL Energy Partners.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $17.50) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 price target on NGL Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,870 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $301,385.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,611,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,735,000 after buying an additional 1,320,600 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 6,184,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,938 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $9,133,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,152,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,676,000 after purchasing an additional 626,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $5,398,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 1,664,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,992. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.97. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.