Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ophthotech (OPHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ophthotech’s earnings. Ophthotech posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ophthotech will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ophthotech.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Ophthotech had a net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,485.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPHT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ophthotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ophthotech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ophthotech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ophthotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of Ophthotech traded up $0.01, hitting $2.78, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,799. Ophthotech has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $101.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ophthotech by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ophthotech by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ophthotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ophthotech by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ophthotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ophthotech

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

