Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smart & Final Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.15. Smart & Final Stores reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smart & Final Stores.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Smart & Final Stores had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Smart & Final Stores from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Smart & Final Stores from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000.

NYSE SFS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.62. 3,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,329. Smart & Final Stores has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $360.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

About Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company operates non-membership warehouse-style grocery stores under the Smart & Final banner in California, Arizona, and Nevada, as well as under the Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banner in Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, and Utah.

