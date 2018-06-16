Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Worldpay (WP) to Post $0.95 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Worldpay (NYSE:WP) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Worldpay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Worldpay reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worldpay will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Worldpay.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.22 million. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Worldpay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $82.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Shares of Worldpay stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55. Worldpay has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other Worldpay news, COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 47,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $3,955,528.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Thompson sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $1,184,125.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,473 shares of company stock worth $16,870,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth $1,259,235,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth $709,395,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth $470,214,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth $390,281,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth $367,585,000.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

