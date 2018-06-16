Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Instinet downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nomura downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

In other news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 61,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $5,135,726.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,594,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8,198.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 191,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 189,471 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.5% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 926,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,852,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands traded up $0.38, hitting $83.47, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,258. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $88.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.