Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $2.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $11.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $157.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.82.

In related news, Director W. Patrick Battle acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.91 per share, with a total value of $150,170.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,164.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Douglas Dillard, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.76 per share, with a total value of $563,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 645.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,564,000 after purchasing an additional 494,788 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,767,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $663,000,000 after acquiring an additional 415,908 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $68,182,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,755,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,004,000 after acquiring an additional 341,244 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 955.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,218,000 after acquiring an additional 313,591 shares during the period.

Shares of Acuity Brands traded up $1.44, hitting $122.21, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 8,973,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $109.98 and a 52 week high of $208.82.

Acuity Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 4th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

