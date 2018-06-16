Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.09. Asure Software reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Asure Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Asure Software to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Asure Software stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 385,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,407. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $223.54 million, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 311,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.