Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.79 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.01. 1,936,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,581. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,133.67 and a beta of 2.28. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $6,870,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 137,630 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.