Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.22).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFFN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals remained flat at $$0.52 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 230,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,271. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -1.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Swift Run Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 261.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814,806 shares during the quarter. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.0% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Swift Run Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.96% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer.

