Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.02 Million

Analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce $95.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.60 million and the lowest is $94.00 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $127.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $387.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $392.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $466.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $490.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.84 million. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. B. Riley set a $50.00 target price on Dril-Quip and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 target price on Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Dril-Quip traded down $1.25, hitting $46.10, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 314,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,958. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 182.12 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $43,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $87,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,396.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 47.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 11.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 57.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.1% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 396,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

