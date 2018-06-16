Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $618.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post $618.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $628.50 million and the lowest is $604.86 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $536.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $550.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $1,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,348 shares in the company, valued at $124,884,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 60,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $4,992,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 376.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,988,000 after purchasing an additional 515,535 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,699,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,057,000 after acquiring an additional 456,305 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $33,347,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,623,000 after acquiring an additional 292,777 shares in the last quarter.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.