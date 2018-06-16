Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fabrinet (FN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.13 Million

Brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post sales of $338.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $338.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $370.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 16,041 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $594,319.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,677.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,730 shares of company stock worth $7,713,854. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 20.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.02. 323,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,700. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

