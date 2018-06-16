Zacks: Brokerages Expect Getty Realty Co. (GTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Co. (NYSE:GTY) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Getty Realty reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $28.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.43 million.

GTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Getty Realty by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,478,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,283,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,515,000 after buying an additional 354,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,597,000 after buying an additional 257,553 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 587,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 255,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Getty Realty by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 59,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $999.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.47. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 77.11%.

