Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Gladstone Capital reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 66.28%. The business had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLAD. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 423,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,282.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 85,672 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 39,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 172,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 134,651 shares in the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Capital traded up $0.02, reaching $9.19, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 124,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,302. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

