Zacks: Brokerages Expect GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $265.44 Million

Brokerages expect GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) to report $265.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.70 million. GTT Communications reported sales of $186.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GTT Communications.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.61 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

GTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of GTT Communications to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of GTT Communications to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.22.

Shares of GTT Communications traded down $0.80, hitting $46.20, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 3,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.83 and a beta of 1.13. GTT Communications has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $62.32.

In related news, CEO Richard Calder sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $301,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,116,079.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $348,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,516,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,720. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 78,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,485 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 129,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 61,219 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.