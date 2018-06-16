Zacks: Brokerages Expect Incyte Co. (INCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.33. Incyte posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.03 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Shares of Incyte traded down $0.36, reaching $67.91, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,992. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.11 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a 1-year low of $60.22 and a 1-year high of $140.11.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $4,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,924.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $914,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,797,000 after purchasing an additional 621,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 105,692 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,875,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,261,000 after purchasing an additional 716,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthCor Management L.P. increased its holdings in Incyte by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,859,000 after purchasing an additional 751,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

