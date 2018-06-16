Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Paper Co (IP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to report sales of $5.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.58 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.42 billion to $23.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $22.78 billion to $23.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Stephens set a $66.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.69 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $66.94 in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

International Paper traded up $0.20, hitting $58.81, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 3,392,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $66.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 227.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

