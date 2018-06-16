Zacks: Brokerages Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.19). PROS posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of PROS to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of PROS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PROS to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

PRO opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. PROS has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.25.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $350,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,226.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PROS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

