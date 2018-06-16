Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Vera Bradley reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.21 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRA. BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 target price on Vera Bradley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $14.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $495.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.65. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $14.93.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Robert J. Hall sold 1,200,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $11,676,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,759.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James Bradley Byrne sold 1,232,605 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $11,993,246.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,437,463 shares of company stock worth $23,731,259 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,986,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 214,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,782,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 465,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100,089 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,612,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 432,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 119,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.