Zacks: Brokerages Expect White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for White Mountains Insurance Group’s earnings. White Mountains Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $2.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that White Mountains Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow White Mountains Insurance Group.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.35). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 167.81%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

In other news, EVP Robert Lawrence Seelig sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.00, for a total transaction of $2,577,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.49, for a total value of $979,539.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,241,647.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 117,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,988,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,506,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 88,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 82,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,535,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after buying an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group traded down $1.88, hitting $908.12, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 29,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,624. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $786.23 and a 12-month high of $920.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -105.35 and a beta of 0.45.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

