Zacks: Brokerages Set $13.50 Price Target for Luther Burbank (LBC)

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $13.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Luther Burbank an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

LBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Luther Burbank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Luther Burbank in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Luther Burbank traded up $0.14, reaching $12.75, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 90,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,485. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $723.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. sell-side analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the first quarter worth $1,923,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 663,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the first quarter worth $774,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the first quarter worth $7,440,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the first quarter worth $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luther Burbank (LBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.