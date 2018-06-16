Zacks: Brokerages Set $37.00 Price Target for UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT)

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $37.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UFP Technologies an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,076. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.08. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $42.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.74%. analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP W David Smith sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $41,856.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,443.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,023 shares of company stock valued at $194,358. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 563,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.