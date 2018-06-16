Zacks: Brokerages Set $5.00 Target Price for Sky Solar Holdings (SKYS)

Sky Solar Holdings (NASDAQ:SKYS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sky Solar an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Sky Solar remained flat at $$1.18 during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 5,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sky Solar has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sky Solar stock. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP acquired a new position in shares of Sky Solar Holdings (NASDAQ:SKYS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP owned approximately 0.07% of Sky Solar at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an independent power producer, develops, owns, and operates solar parks worldwide. It develops projects; and generates and sells electricity in the downstream solar market. The company also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline and related engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as is involved in building and transferring solar parks.

