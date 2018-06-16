Zacks: Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (SAUC) Given $2.75 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Diversified Restaurant an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Diversified Restaurant alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Restaurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diversified Restaurant stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.36% of Diversified Restaurant at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diversified Restaurant opened at $1.22 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.53. Diversified Restaurant has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Diversified Restaurant had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Restaurant (SAUC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Restaurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Restaurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.