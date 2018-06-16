Zacks: Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Entercom Communications’ rating score has declined by 39.5% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Entercom Communications an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETM. ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entercom Communications in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Entercom Communications from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th.

Shares of Entercom Communications remained flat at $$7.45 during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 2,116,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,894. Entercom Communications has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). Entercom Communications had a net margin of 28.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Entercom Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 208.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Entercom Communications will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

In other Entercom Communications news, insider Eugene D. Levin sold 85,256 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $659,028.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,021.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 50,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,718,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,582,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,545,424. Company insiders own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 365,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 272,258 shares during the period. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,646,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578,244 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

