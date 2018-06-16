Zacks: First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (FMBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock’s rating score has improved by 10.2% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $42.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.65 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMBH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock traded up $0.50, hitting $39.92, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 118,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,446. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.08. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $42.03.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 9.82%. equities analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 41.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,080 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 43,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

