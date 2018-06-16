Ameren (AEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, “Ameren Corp's stable financial position enables the company to maximize shareholder value through the payment of regular dividends. This has helped the company to outperform its broader industry in past one year. Over the long term, the company expects to spend up to $11.4 billion, to support overall system reliability, environmental compliance and infrastructural improvements. Moreover, Ameren aims at expanding renewable sources by adding at least 700 MW of wind generation by 2020 in Missouri and neighboring states. However, the company’s aging infrastructure may pose risks to system reliability and force it to incur unplanned capital expenditures and operating costs. It's generation and delivery facilities are subject to risks associated with breakdown of equipment or processes due to fuel supply or transportation disruptions or accidents. The company will face operational difficulties in case of any such event.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

AEE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,586. Ameren has a 12 month low of $51.89 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $322,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Steinke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 216.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at $133,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

