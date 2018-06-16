American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “American Eagle has been grappling with soft margins for a while now. The decline in margins can be attributed to higher promotions along with increased shipping costs and compensation. Further, the company’s attempt to expand globally exposes it to adverse currency movements and other international risks, which pose concerns. Although American Eagle's expansion plans and omni-channel growth are likely strengthen its business, high dependence on external suppliers and macroeconomic headwinds might weigh on results. Evidently, the company delivered negative surprises in two of the last four quarters, with in-line earnings in the previous quarter. However, the stock has outperformed the industry in the past month owing to the company’s impressive comps trend. Also, the company has been gaining from strong online sales at both brands due to efficient use of omni-channel capabilities to enhance customer experience.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Wedbush began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $23.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

American Eagle Outfitters traded up $0.04, hitting $23.84, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,494,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,975. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.46 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $433,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Rempell sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $190,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,797,675 shares of company stock valued at $66,182,457. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

