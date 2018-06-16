AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK reported strong first quarter results, wherein both earnings and revenues improved on a year-over-year basis. Robust Process & Analytical Instruments and Ultra Precision Technologies led to strong organic growth which drove the top-line growth. Moreover, benefits from acquisitions of MOCON, Rauland, Arizona Instrument and FMH Aerospace remained positive throughout the quarter. We believe the company will continue to reap benefits from the execution of its four core growth strategies of operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions. Notably, shares of AMETEK have outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, integration issues and an overly high goodwill associated with an aggressive acquisition strategy are concerns. Moreover, foreign exchange fluctuation is a headwind.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AME. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMETEK from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

AMETEK traded up $0.25, reaching $75.09, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 1,503,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $59.56 and a 12 month high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $151,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 17.1% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 27.5% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 71,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

