Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “Coparts’ adjusted earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Compared with the year-ago figures, both earnings per share and revenues were higher. The rise was driven by 24% and 62% year-over-year increase in service revenues and vehicle sales, respectively. Moreover, the company’s global unit sales rose 12% compared with the prior-year quarter. A growing demand from markets outside the United States partially contributed to the fiscal third quarter global unit sales. Further, in March, the company acquired AVK, a leading Finland-based salvage auto auction company. This buyout will enable the company to expand its presence in the Nordic region of Europe. Also, over a month, shares of Copart have outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Get Copart alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of CPRT opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. Copart has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.74 million. Copart had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Copart will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $5,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $25,297,400. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.