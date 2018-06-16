Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Cracker Barrel’s third-quarter fiscal 2018 earnings and revenues not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew 4.1% and 3%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter. The company’s extensive marketing efforts, enhanced focus on retail business along with consistent unit development favored third-quarter comps for both the company-owned and retail restaurants. Moreover, through cost saving initiatives, the company achieved a decline in general and administrative expenses in the quarter. However, high labor costs, inflationary pressure and costs from sales building are expected to weigh on the company’s margins, going forward. Also, earnings estimates for the current quarter and year have remained stable over the past month, reflecting analysts’ doubt surrounding the upside potential of the company’s earnings. Moreover, shares of Cracker Barrel have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBRL. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $165.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.50.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $164.42. The stock had a trading volume of 326,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $141.75 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.05 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

