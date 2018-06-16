Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Lilly’s presence across a wide range of therapeutic areas provides support in the face of generic competition. Lilly’s new products like Trulicity, Taltz, Basaglar, Cyramza, Jardiance and Lartruvo have been driving revenues and the trend is expected to continue in 2018. Lilly expects to launch 20 new products by 2023, including at least two new indications/line extensions on an average every year. The decision to sell or spin-off the Animal Health segment, which has underperformed lately, is a prudent decision in our view. The stock has slightly outperformed the industry this year so far. However, competitive pressure on Lilly’s drugs is expected to rise this year. Challenges remain for the company in the form of upcoming loss of patent exclusivity for products like Cialis and the impact of generic competition for Strattera, Effient and Axiron. U.S. pricing access pressure will also remain a headwind in 2018.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.89.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co traded up $0.53, hitting $86.88, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 5,575,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,136. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $14,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,896,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,936,214,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Mahony sold 22,544 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,805,548.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,268.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 807,464 shares of company stock valued at $67,151,955. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $150,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

