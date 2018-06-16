Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “Nucor remains committed to expand its production capabilities, which is likely to drive profitable growth and strengthen its position as a low-cost producer. It is also seeing continued momentum in the automotive market. The company remains focused on expanding its foothold in the automotive space driven by strong demand. Nucor also remains focused on growing its business through strategic acquisitions. However, the U.S. steel industry is not out of the woods yet. The industry continues to be adversely affected by high levels of cheaper imports. Moreover, there are still uncertainties surrounding exemptions of countries from the trade tariff orders. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on NUE. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.40.

NUE stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $70.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

In other Nucor news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $109,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,563.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $520,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,386.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,654,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,182,000 after buying an additional 1,244,185 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 9,051.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 805,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,187,000 after buying an additional 796,278 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $46,992,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,382,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,423,070,000 after buying an additional 702,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 4,644.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 653,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 639,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

