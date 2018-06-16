Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RYB Education (RYB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Get RYB Education alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut RYB Education from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

RYB opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. RYB Education has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $577.56 million and a PE ratio of 75.26.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that RYB Education will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYB. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in RYB Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in RYB Education by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in RYB Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RYB Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RYB Education (RYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.