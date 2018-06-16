Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Transcat (TRNS) to Hold

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Transcat has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.82%. analysts expect that Transcat will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan H. Resnick sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $37,917.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at $700,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles P. Hadeed sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $321,786.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 77,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Transcat by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 21.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 247,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 43,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Transcat by 31.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 83,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Transcat by 62.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Transcat by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

