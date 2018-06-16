UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNF. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UniFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.00.

UniFirst opened at $184.20 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $135.95 and a 12-month high of $187.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.64 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

In related news, insider Steven S. Sintros sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $155,730.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $982,205.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $169,138.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,962 shares of company stock worth $476,969. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,980,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,508 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 3.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 374,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

