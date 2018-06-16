Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 41,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $448.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.89. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $76.58 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.