Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 5th.

DLPN stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 10.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

