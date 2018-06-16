Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, “Dycom’s first-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4%, as organic revenues contracted. The company also slashed guidance for fiscal 2019. Timing volatility, customer spending modulations and under absorption of labor and field costs might continue to hurt Dycom’s margins, going forward. Over the past six months, Dycom’s shares have significantly underperformed the industry average. However, favorable industry trends like surging demand for 1-gigabit deployment, huge investment in wireline networks and cable capacity bodes well for the company. Over the past few quarters, rise in demand for network bandwidth, expanded core market share and surge in wireless carriers services proved conducive to the growth of the company. The company has secured several converged wireline, wireless multi-use network deployments across U.S. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.45.

DY opened at $99.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $73.95 and a 12 month high of $123.99.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $731.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes purchased 2,000 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.81 per share, with a total value of $189,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,982.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,025,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,237,000 after acquiring an additional 134,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 548,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,041,000 after acquiring an additional 52,486 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 394,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after acquiring an additional 128,713 shares in the last quarter.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

