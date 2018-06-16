Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Monro (MNRO) to Sell

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of Monro traded down $0.20, reaching $58.65, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 409,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,902. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.08 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monro news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Monro by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monro by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 57,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Monro by 28.6% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 29.1% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Monro by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The firm offers services for brake systems, steering and suspension systems, tires, exhaust systems and many vehicle maintenance services and certain locations specialize in providing commercial tire and maintenance services.

